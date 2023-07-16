Investigation underway after body found in waterway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officers and firefighters responded to the Third Creek Greenway Saturday night after a body was found in the river, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The body was discovered around 6:20 p.m.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to help recover the body.

KPD detectives were in the early stages of the investigation.

