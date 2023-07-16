Investigation underway after body found in waterway
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officers and firefighters responded to the Third Creek Greenway Saturday night after a body was found in the river, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
The body was discovered around 6:20 p.m.
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to help recover the body.
KPD detectives were in the early stages of the investigation.
