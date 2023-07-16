Lower humidity, sunshine, and limited rain chances in store for a few days

Meteorologist Paige Noel says it won’t feel as sticky the next few days.
Less muggy this afternoon
Less muggy this afternoon(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is slowly dropping throughout the day today with sunshine and limited rain chances! This weather continues for a few days before more rain and storms arrive.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is muggy and warm with temperatures in the lower 70s and areas of patchy fog.

Clouds clear making for a mostly sunny day. A stray mountain shower is possible throughout the day, but most of us stay dry. Dew points drop throughout the day as well which will make it feel less sticky by the end of the day. Highs will get near 89 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower humidity continues Monday allowing temperatures to drop in the mid to upper 60s Monday morning. It’ll actually feel comfortable Monday morning. Highs get in the lower 90s with spotty storms returning by the later afternoon to evening hours.

We hang onto the lower 90s throughout the week. The humidity, rain, and storms return Wednesday and stick around Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend with limited rain chances.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

