Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they saw three boys enter a...
Three juveniles arrested after entering Weigel’s with ski masks on, Knoxville police say
The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake
The family is offering a $1,000 reward in exchange for the vehicle.
Birthday surprise turns sour for Sevierville teen looking for stolen gift

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
‘She was a bright light’ | Community honors the life of former Lady Vol basketball player
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after body found in waterway