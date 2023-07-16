Person dead after motorcycle crash in Sevier County

The crash has closed North Knob Creek Road between Circle Drive and Tittsworth Spring Road.
At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour...
At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department official(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department officials.

The crash has closed North Knob Creek Road between Circle Drive and Tittsworth Spring Road.

This is a developing story.

