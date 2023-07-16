Person dead after motorcycle crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department officials.

The crash has closed North Knob Creek Road between Circle Drive and Tittsworth Spring Road.

This is a developing story.

Sevier Co.- Fatality motorcycle accident has N. Knob Creek closed between Circle Dr. and Tittsworth Spring Rd. — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) July 16, 2023

