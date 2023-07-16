‘She was a bright light’ | Community honors the life of former Lady Vol basketball player

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends and family gathered at Mountain Olive Baptist Church on Sunday to remember the life of Nikki McCray-Penson. She died last week following a battle with breast cancer.

“Even when she was a child, she was just a little girl playing basketball with the guys. Nobody knew she would be where she is or was,” said Mary Watson, childhood neighbor and family friend of McCray-Penson.

McCray-Penson played on the Lady Vols women’s basketball team and was an Olympic gold medalist. She was known around the country and in the community for her great athletic success. Those who knew her said that her personality shined just as bright off the court.

“Regardless of how much celebrity she had, she never put that over us. It was just the same old Nikki,” said Monica Smith-Albright, McCray-Penson’s sister-in-law.

Smith-Albright told WVLT News that McCray-Penson used the same tenacity and courage during her cancer battle as she did as a basketball player.

“Even then, she was still just looking out for everybody else in her quiet way. She was a bright light and we loved her,” she said.

Smith-Albright said that even with McCray-Penson’s busy athletic schedule, she always prioritized family first.

“Instead of being where her teammates were, celebrating their first gold medal, she made time to come to our wedding,” she said.

The pews in the church were filled shoulder to shoulder. McCray-Penson’s friends said it was a perfect example of all the lives she touched.

