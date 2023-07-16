‘She was a bright light’ | Community honors the life of former Lady Vol basketball player

Former Lady Vol and Olympic gold medalist, Nikki McCray-Penson, died last week.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends and family gathered at Mountain Olive Baptist Church on Sunday to remember the life of Nikki McCray-Penson. She died last week following a battle with breast cancer.

“Even when she was a child, she was just a little girl playing basketball with the guys. Nobody knew she would be where she is or was,” said Mary Watson, childhood neighbor and family friend of McCray-Penson.

McCray-Penson played on the Lady Vols women’s basketball team and was an Olympic gold medalist. She was known around the country and in the community for her great athletic success. Those who knew her said that her personality shined just as bright off the court.

“Regardless of how much celebrity she had, she never put that over us. It was just the same old Nikki,” said Monica Smith-Albright, McCray-Penson’s sister-in-law.

Smith-Albright told WVLT News that McCray-Penson used the same tenacity and courage during her cancer battle as she did as a basketball player.

“Even then, she was still just looking out for everybody else in her quiet way. She was a bright light and we loved her,” she said.

Smith-Albright said that even with McCray-Penson’s busy athletic schedule, she always prioritized family first.

“Instead of being where her teammates were, celebrating their first gold medal, she made time to come to our wedding,” she said.

The pews in the church were filled shoulder to shoulder. McCray-Penson’s friends said it was a perfect example of all the lives she touched.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Man found dead inside Powell Community Splash Pad bathroom, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 South in Loudon County

Latest News

A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after body found in waterway
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in...
Jeep falls 40 feet over a cliff
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Perfect weather Sunday for the pool
Drying out for Sunday, plenty of heat and humidity