‘She’s a perfect little kid’: Mother of 6-year-old shot during road rage incident praying for recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of the 6-year-old girl who was shot during a road rage incident is praying for her daughter’s recovery.

Chyna Sands said the bullet that struck her daughter Onyx severed her spine. Onyx now needs around-the-clock care.

Sands said her daughter recently celebrated her 6th birthday with her friends and family on July 8, just two days before she was shot.

The family planned to go to Florida the weekend of July 23. Now, the family is just hoping for the day when she will make it out of the hospital.

Sands said she can’t stop reliving that tragic day, and what she saw when she got to the emergency room at Norton Children’s Hospital.

“It was just very chaotic,” Sands said. “My baby was laying on the table, she was bleeding. “They were about to intubate her and I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know what happened.”

Sands told WAVE News that Onyx’s stepmother was driving her father, two stepbrothers and Onyx from a football practice at a park.

She said the car was trying to avoid three motorcyclists weaving through traffic when the riders got frustrated and started shooting at the car.

One of the bullets struck Onyx, severing her spine.

Sands said her daughter still remembers the trauma from the encounter.

“She remembered going to the park, and she told me when they got in the car she remembered hearing ‘boom boom’,” Sands said. “Then she saw something bright like a firework, and then there was blood on her seat. Then she recalls her brother saying he didn’t want to die.”

Sands said they aren’t sure if Onyx will be able to walk again.

She said her daughter has a spicy personality and loves to dance, so it’s been hard for her to find the words to tell her what may be her new reality.

“She’s starting to get frustrated,” Sands said. “I haven’t told her yet, but I’m telling her that her legs are resting because I don’t know how to tell her that. I don’t want to say the wrong thing.”

Onyx’s grandmother, who she affectionately calls Chi Chi, isn’t ready to give up hope just yet.

“I’m not claiming it, I’m not claiming that she won’t walk again,” Chastity Reynolds said. “I’m believing and trusting in God that she will.”

The tragic circumstance leaves both Reynolds and Sands feeling helpless and in despair, as they believe Onyx’s pain and suffering could have been prevented if not for the senseless gun violence.

“She’s perfect,” Sands said. “She’s a perfect little kid, and these people have robbed my baby of the simple things we all get to enjoy.”

For now, Sands said they are going to take things one day at a time, and with the help of her amazing support system, she said she will do everything she can to make sure Onyx can have as normal a life as possible.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical bills. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.