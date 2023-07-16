Tracking sunshine for the first part of the week, then storms return

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a split week forecast showcasing sunshine, then storms and back to sunshine.
Heat and building heading into Monday
Heat and building heading into Monday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nice weather is in store for the first part of the week, but unfortunately storm chances return to the forecast by the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a mostly clear night with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a few passing clouds from time to time.

Your forecast for Monday is going to be a little on the toasty side, highs in the lower 90s. Good news is there will be a slight drop in the humidity levels, so it will not feel as hot out there. Rain chances are going to be spotty in nature.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will have lower rain chances but plenty of heat and humidity, then things take a turn more unsettled for Wednesday. We will keep you updated regarding the storms, but Wednesday looks wet with highs in the upper 80s to nearing 90-degrees.

The rest of the 8-day forecast looks good, we just got to get through Thursday. Then Friday into the weekend is looking amazing with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking storm chances for Wednesday and sunshine for your weekend!

Lower rain chances with plenty of humidity to start the week
Lower rain chances with plenty of humidity to start the week(WVLT)

