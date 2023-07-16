Two bodies found inside Knoxville College building

A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after officers found two dead bodies inside a building on the Knoxville College campus on Sunday.

After an unrelated fire was extinguished by Knoxville Fire Department crews, KPD officers responded to a report that there were two bodies in a building separate from where the fire had occurred.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman, whose identities were not immediately released, dead inside.

They were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. KPD officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Kyler Hicks is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a...
Man wanted after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says
Knoxville Police Department officers were on routine patrol when they saw three boys enter a...
Three juveniles arrested after entering Weigel’s with ski masks on, Knoxville police say
The body of a missing man was found on Cherokee Lake Friday morning, according to officials...
Body of missing man found on Cherokee Lake

Latest News

Lower humidity, sunshine, and limited rain chances in store for a few days
Lower humidity, sunshine, and limited rain chances in store for a few days
Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
‘She was a bright light’ | Community honors the life of former Lady Vol basketball player
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after body found in waterway