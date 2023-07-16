University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee must vacate all 11 wins from the 2019 and 2020 season for recruiting violations made while Jeremy Pruitt was head football coach at the university.

The NCAA’s investigation centered on hundreds of violations, 18 of which were classified as “Level I” violations, the most serious in the NCAA. Most of the infractions were recruiting violations, like Pruitt and his team offering would-be players around $60,000 in cash and gifts.

The big question was whether UT would be banned from post-season play. Tennessee fans were happy to hear that UT will still be able to play for championships and in bowls, but there were consequences for the infractions nonetheless.

