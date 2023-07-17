East Tennessee desperate for referees ahead of 2023 sports season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The referee crunch in youth sports continues as the 2023 sports season is right around the corner.

”If you don’t have officials there, it’s hard for the kids to be able to play,” said Phil Freels with the Knoxville Football Officials Association.

Freels has been officiating youth sports since he was 14.

Since he started in the 1990s, Knoxville has lost nearly 100 officials from the ranks.

”Our local football group is probably 115 to 120. To put that in perspective when I started in the early 90s, we’d probably be pushing close to 200 officials,” said Freels.

With the sports season on the horizon, Freels is sounding the alarm on one of the biggest reasons people are leaving or staying away from the profession.

”Your daughter or son, they’re not going to be playing in the super bowl,” said Freels. ”I mean, we have to have police escorts sometimes to get off the field.”

Parents are one of the main reasons the refereeing profession is struggling to attract and keep talent.

”We would like for people to understand that we do some training, we may not be perfect, we miss calls, I do all the time, but to be respectful to us. Think of if someone talked to your child the way some people talk to officials, it can be difficult,” said Freels.

It’s rewarding and hard work, but Freels warned if there aren’t refs to officiate a game, the game won’t happen.

