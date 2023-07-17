Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kimberly Mendes, described as spontaneous and compassionate, died Wednesday when a FedEx driver hit her car on Alcoa Highway. Now, her family is remembering her and dealing with their loss.

Pink Howell and her sister, Mendes, grew up in the Philippines, moving to the United States in 2014 to start families. Howell said her sister lived like there was no tomorrow.

“She would always say life is short and we’re not promised tomorrow, and she lived that everyday,” Howell said.

Mendes worked as a nurse in Knoxville. Howell said it was the perfect job for Mendes, a dream job.

“She has compassion and wanted to be of service to people. Even at a younger age, she already knew that was her path,” Howell said.

Mendes lived in Maryville and had to take Alcoa Highway daily to get to work. She worked night shifts and would call her sister every morning on the way home.

“Kim always said that she was kind of afraid to drive that highway, and she was afraid driving to Knoxville from Maryville and going back and forth, but she got used to it,” Howell said.

Howell got a call Wednesday, but it wasn’t the one she wanted.

“He broke the news that Kim was involved in a car accident, and he was crying, and he said she didn’t make it,” said Howell.

Mendes leaved behind a husband and three children; the youngest only 18 months old.

The family is trying to get Mendes’ mother and brother to East Tennessee from the Philippines with emergency visas, but they need some help. Those interest in donating can do so here.

