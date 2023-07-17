Federal law agencies to hold demonstration concerning Glock switches

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some federal law agencies will hold a demonstration for Memphis law enforcement and provide more information about machine gun conversion devices, also known as glock switches.

Glock switches are devices added to semiautomatic handguns transforming them into fully automatic guns.

In May, the U.S. Attorney for West Tennesee announced convictions and sentencings for 26 people found in possession of these devices.

The youngest person was 20 years old and the oldest was 42 years old.

One person was convicted after his alleged crime of ordering 25 switch devices from China.

The issue of these devices being accessible to criminals is also growing across the country, not just here in West Tennesee.

Monday’s demonstration will include department heads from several federal, state, and local law agencies including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, and Shelby County DA’s office.

Back in May the U.S. Attorney’s Office also urged people to spread the word that anyone caught with a switch will face significant time in federal prison.

The 26 people convicted of federal crimes earlier this year are not eligible for parole.

