Hazy skies and spotty storms continue Tuesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a better chance for rain and storms mid-week.
Air Quality Alert
Air Quality Alert
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is back making for hazy skies and poor air quality. The haze and spotty storms continue as we head into your Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Smoke in the air has created air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease. We are in a Code Orange Air Quality until midnight.

Some spotty storms are possible overnight with clouds and patchy fog. We’ll drop to 69 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Tuesday is another warm and mostly sunny day. The humidity returns which means the high of 91 degrees will feel several degrees warmer. A few spotty storms develop because of that steam. We’ll have a 20% coverage again in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then scattered rain and storms move in by Wednesday morning and stick around through mid-day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and feeling steamy with the high humidity.

On and off rain and storms move back in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This weekend looks pretty nice with highs in the upper 80s, sunshine, and just a stray shower possible on Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weather looks to stay seasonable and quiet to start next week!

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner

