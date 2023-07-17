Knoxville law enforcement looking for missing teen

Kavia Hopewell has been missing since June 25.
Kavia Hopewell
Kavia Hopewell(FBI Knoxville)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville and Knox County law enforcement are looking for a missing teen last seen in June, according to an announcement from FBI Knoxville.

Kavia Hopewell has been missing since June 25. She’s 17 years old with brown hair and eyes. She also stands at 5-foot-10-inches tall and weights 180 pounds.

Those who see her are being asked to not approach and to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2444.

