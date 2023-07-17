Knoxville law enforcement looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville and Knox County law enforcement are looking for a missing teen last seen in June, according to an announcement from FBI Knoxville.

Kavia Hopewell has been missing since June 25. She’s 17 years old with brown hair and eyes. She also stands at 5-foot-10-inches tall and weights 180 pounds.

Kavia Hopewell (FBI Knoxville)

Those who see her are being asked to not approach and to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2444.

