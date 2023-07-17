Lakeshore Park one step closer to upgrades

Phase two of construction at Lakeshore Park shut down parts of Lakeshore Park
By Nicki Marker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lakeshore Park entered its second phase of construction, closing certain parts of the park.

The Northshore Drive entrance is now closed in addition to the trail at the end of Woodland Marsh/River Pier to Fourth Creek. They will be doing repairs and adding another trail.

Bella Pointer, a senior at Karns High School who visits the park regularly, said it is more crowded than usual.

“It is more crowded down here, normally it is like really peaceful, and you can feel alone or whatever if you need that time, like if you come to study or whatever, but there are a lot more people here due to construction,” said Pointer.

Pointer also had to enter a different way than usual.

“Normally we come in over on the right side of the park, but today we had to come in on the left back here and we had to pass by where the old asylum was and come down here just due to construction,” said Pointer.

Despite construction closing many popular parts, there will be many new complexes.

After renovations are complete, there will be a new baseball complex, basketball court and pickleball court.

Pointer said she is excited about these renovations.

“It’s already a really beautiful park, but having a bunch of new additions I think is going to make it so much better,” said Pointer.

The park will stay open while construction continues, but come early 2024, the master plan will be finished. The park posted a picture of a map of the renovations for the public’s use.

