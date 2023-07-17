Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Pad Thai

It's packed with flavor and can be made in under 30 minutes!
It’s packed with flavor and can be made in under 30 minutes!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Pad Thai recipe has rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, scallops, tofu, peanuts, scrambled eggs and fresh vegetables all tossed together in a delicious homemade sauce. It’s packed with flavor and can be made in under 30 minutes!

Servings: Two

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

Stir Fry:

  • 4 ounces flat rice noodles
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 ounces uncooked shrimp, chicken, scallops or extra-firm tofu, cut into small pieces
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup fresh bean sprouts
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 zucchini cut into batons
  • 1/2 carrot cut into julienne
  • 1 1/2 green onions, sliced thin on bias
  • 1/4 cup dry roasted peanuts
  • 1 lime
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Pad Thai Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar or palm sugar (Preferred)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon Tamarind Paste
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce, or more, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Instructions:

Prep:

  1. Cook noodles according to package instructions, just until tender. Rinse under cold water.
  2. Make sauce by combining sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Stir Fry:

  1. Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, chicken, or tofu. Sauté until just done.
  2. Add garlic, bell pepper, zucchini, and carrot. Cook for about two minutes
  3. Push everything to the side of the pan. Add a little more oil and add the beaten eggs. Scramble the eggs, breaking them into small pieces with a spatula as they cook.
  4. Add noodles, sauce, bean sprouts and peanuts to the pan (reserving some peanuts for topping at the end). Toss everything to combine.
  5. Garnish the top with green onions, extra peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedges. Serve immediately!
  6. Store leftovers in the fridge and enjoy within 2-3 days.

