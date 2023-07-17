Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Pad Thai
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Pad Thai recipe has rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, scallops, tofu, peanuts, scrambled eggs and fresh vegetables all tossed together in a delicious homemade sauce. It’s packed with flavor and can be made in under 30 minutes!
Servings: Two
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Ingredients:
Stir Fry:
- 4 ounces flat rice noodles
- 1 1/2 tablespoons oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 ounces uncooked shrimp, chicken, scallops or extra-firm tofu, cut into small pieces
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup fresh bean sprouts
- 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/4 zucchini cut into batons
- 1/2 carrot cut into julienne
- 1 1/2 green onions, sliced thin on bias
- 1/4 cup dry roasted peanuts
- 1 lime
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Pad Thai Sauce:
- 3 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar or palm sugar (Preferred)
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1/2 tablespoon Tamarind Paste
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce, or more, to taste
- 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
Instructions:
Prep:
- Cook noodles according to package instructions, just until tender. Rinse under cold water.
- Make sauce by combining sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
Stir Fry:
- Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, chicken, or tofu. Sauté until just done.
- Add garlic, bell pepper, zucchini, and carrot. Cook for about two minutes
- Push everything to the side of the pan. Add a little more oil and add the beaten eggs. Scramble the eggs, breaking them into small pieces with a spatula as they cook.
- Add noodles, sauce, bean sprouts and peanuts to the pan (reserving some peanuts for topping at the end). Toss everything to combine.
- Garnish the top with green onions, extra peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedges. Serve immediately!
- Store leftovers in the fridge and enjoy within 2-3 days.
