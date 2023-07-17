Man confesses to sexually abusing children ‘out of curiosity and accessibility,’ Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing over 10 charges of raping and sexually abusing children following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, 54-year-old Alex William Moore is facing nine counts of aggravated rape of a child and four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On May 13, the sheriff’s office was notified by the Department of Children Services of a report involving the inappropriate touching of two girls on Dale Lane. Moore was identified as the alleged perpetrator.

Through Detective Sergeant Brian Haworth’s investigation, Moor confessed to the crimes, “Out of curiosity and accessibility,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A grand jury indicted Moore for 13 counts of rape of a child on July 10. He’s jailed on a bond of $3 million and a court date is set for July 24.

