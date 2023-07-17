Maryville revitalizing downtown district

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Maryville is getting an upgrade as the city is working on several new projects to attract more people to the city and the downtown area.

One of those projects is at Mill House at Pistol Creek where construction of phase one is nearing its end. Mill House at Pistol Creek is a new set of condos just outside of downtown Maryville.

“It’s one of the first new construction projects coming to downtown Maryville,” said James Tomiczek, the developer behind the condos and a few other projects in Maryville.

Tomiczek said each building has four units. The buildings are set to be done in August, with construction of two more identical buildings set to begin soon.

The condos are part of a larger vision for downtown Maryville.

“That downtown area should really be the hub, the central point for all of that activity,” Executive Director of Maryville Downtown Association Amanda Gillooly said. “Certainly, we’re trying to recruit people to come and stay here for the long term.”

Gillooly said there are several ongoing projects in the city, like a building with commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on the top three floors. That building will be coming to West Broadway, with construction starting in the fall.

Plus, designs are in for the Greenway Village, which Gillooly compared to Market Square in Knoxville. It’s a little outdoor mall with shops and commercial space and will feature about a dozen buildings total, according to Tomiczek. Those buildings will be built from scratch.

“These young people come back and they may find a great job, but then they have really not a whole lot of activity to do,” Gillooly said. “So, we’re trying to recruit those young people.”

Tomiczek said the goal is to attract more people to turn Maryville back into the city it used to be.

“It’s always been a great city. It used to have a vibrant downtown, and we’re basically bringing that part back as well,” he said.

The condos should be ready for move-in in the next couple of months. The other two projects will be starting construction by the end of the year.

