Mental health crisis line ‘988’ hits one-year milestone

The nationwide 988 line for mental health crises has been active for one year.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marks one year since the launch of 988 – the nationwide emergency number for mental health crisis. The line helps connect the caller with professional care and potentially lifesaving resources.

One in five Tennesseans will be affected by mental illness this year, but nearly two-thirds of those do not seek treatment or support.

“The truth is, seeking help and reaching out to someone saying, ‘Hey, I need help.’ That’s the strongest most powerful thing someone can do,” said Ben Harrington, CEO of Mental Health Association of East Tennessee.

The helpline links callers with around 200 local crisis centers across the country. Callers will be directed to a call center in their area. There are six call centers across the state of Tennessee.

In its first year, the helpline has received more than five million calls, chats and texts. Harrington said people are calling 988 more than the harder-to-remember 10-digit number previously used. He said that the resource is helping with early intervention.

“We don’t want anyone to have to get from, ‘Here’s my need up here and I do nothing for five or six years and then I am in a crisis, contemplating taking my life.’ We don’t want folks to get that far.” Harrington said.

The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee also has its own call center. It can be reached at 865-584-9125. The line provides free mental health support with recovery specialists and referrals to mental health care in East Tennessee.

Those who are concerned about costs of treatment, Mental Health Association of East Tennessee has the “Treatment Access Bank” program. The program provides therapy for little to no cost for people with significant financial barriers.

