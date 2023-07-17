Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Police say the incident happened around 8:30 P.M. on Sunday.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Claiborne County on Sunday.
Dispatch said police were called around 8:30 P.M. Sunday evening to Cedar Fork Road just north of Tazewell for a crash involving an ATV and found that one person had been killed.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.