Red, orange air quality alerts issued for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Environmental Protections Agency has issued several air quality alerts for parts of East Tennessee for Monday, July 17. The alerts range from orange to red, which can cause health issues for those in the area.

Air quality alerts range in colors from green (good) to maroon (hazardous). Monday, East Tennessee is expected to sit in the orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) to red (unhealthy) ranges.

Those with health issues or who are sensitive to poor air quality could be affected by Monday’s air quality in parts of East Tennessee near Knoxville or on the Cumberland Plateau, which are the areas under the orange alert. Further north, there is a red alert, which can affect anyone, not just those with health issues.

To stay up to date with East Tennessee's air quality, check this interactive map

