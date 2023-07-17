Tennessee Black women 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes: report

The results are part of Tennessee’s Maternal Mortality Report for 2022.
By Marius Payton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Doctors say the death of Olympic track and field star Tori Bowie should be a wake-up call to the number of women who die from complications related to pregnancy, especially for women of color.

An autopsy report cited eclampsia as a possible factor in Bowie’s death in May 2023. It’s a condition related to high blood pressure that can cause seizures during or after pregnancy.

Tennessee’s 2022 Maternal Mortality Report says black women are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues.

“Black women are more likely to die during childbirth, but it’s not because we’re more likely to be sicker,” said Dr. Cornelia Graves, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist. “One of the things we do know is that Black women, in particular, are more likely to have heart complications during pregnancy and are more likely to have high blood pressure.”

The state report also shows discrimination played a role in one in three pregnancy-related deaths for women of color. Graves said discrimination can come in the form of dismissing concerns.

“I always encourage women to let their voice be heard and say, ‘I don’t think you’re hearing what I’m saying,’” Graves said, “In the end, if your provider doesn’t honor those things, then it is time to find another provider.”

Brielle Conway said she never felt like she had to fight to be heard and is thankful Graves took her high-blood pressure seriously. She spent weeks at St. Thomas Midtown after Graves told her they wanted to monitor her blood pressure closely.

“As long as like, I was positive, I felt like I was giving good vibes to the baby,” Conway said.

Conway said after one ultrasound showed low fluids, in combination with other factors, doctors decided it was time to deliver baby Kennedy at just 25 weeks. She’ll now spend several months in the NICU.

“She’s a little fighter,” Conway said. “You can see her just swinging her arms and just trying to grab on to anything that she can.”

She encourages other women of color to make sure they advocate for themselves.

“I think as long as you find specific doctors...that do understand the difficulties that women of color go through, you’re in good hands,” she said.

