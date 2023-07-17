Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust

The bust happened on Linden Avenue in Knoxville around 9 a.m. Friday, the report said.
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Friday drug bust by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Property Crimes Unit and SWAT team ended with three people being taken into custody, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The bust happened on Linden Avenue in Knoxville around 9 a.m. Friday, the report said. During the bust, KCSO responders said they found Tyree Bellamy, 22, Dewayne Ireland, 18, and Jayden Smith,18, inside the home, along with loaded weapons, an auto sear that converted one of the handguns to a machine gun, drugs and cash.

All in all, the team recovered the following, according to the report:

  • Two AR-15 pistols
  • One 9mm handgun
  • 4 Glock handguns
  • A suitcase filled with clips, magazines and ammunition
  • Almost six pounds of marijuana
  • Over a pound of fake fentanyl pills
  • 40 grams of Oxycodone pills
  • $23,450 in cash

The three were taken into custody and charged with drug and firearms charges. Bellamy was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
Two bodies found inside Knoxville College building
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour...
Person dead after motorcycle crash in Sevier County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says

Latest News

Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July
Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more scattered storms for the second half of the week.
Warm start to the week with spotty storms for now
Kavia Hopewell
Knoxville law enforcement looking for missing teen
Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash