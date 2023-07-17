Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Friday drug bust by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Property Crimes Unit and SWAT team ended with three people being taken into custody, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The bust happened on Linden Avenue in Knoxville around 9 a.m. Friday, the report said. During the bust, KCSO responders said they found Tyree Bellamy, 22, Dewayne Ireland, 18, and Jayden Smith,18, inside the home, along with loaded weapons, an auto sear that converted one of the handguns to a machine gun, drugs and cash.

All in all, the team recovered the following, according to the report:

Two AR-15 pistols

One 9mm handgun

4 Glock handguns

A suitcase filled with clips, magazines and ammunition

Almost six pounds of marijuana

Over a pound of fake fentanyl pills

40 grams of Oxycodone pills

$23,450 in cash

The three were taken into custody and charged with drug and firearms charges. Bellamy was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.

