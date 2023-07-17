Warm start to the week with spotty storms for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of nice, mostly dry days to star the week, then more storms return by the middle of the week and are on and off through the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds and areas of dense fog. We’re starting the day in the mid to upper 60s.

It’s a warm, mostly sunny day but the humidity levels are “better” for this time of the year so it feels only a couple of degrees warmer in the shade. We’re topping out around 91 degrees, and isolated rain and storms are developing midday into tonight.

Spotty storms start the night, then it calms down to scattered clouds and patchy fog, with a low of 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is another warm, mostly sunny day, but it’s a little more humid. The high of 91 degrees will feel several degrees warmer, and spotty storms develop because of that steam. We’ll have a 20% coverage again in the afternoon.

Then scattered rain and storms move in by Wednesday morning, and we’ll have more on and off batches at times through Friday.

It does look to get back to upper 80s and stray rain chances in time for the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weather looks to stay seasonable and quiet to start next week!

