WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
Two bodies found inside Knoxville College building
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour...
Person dead after motorcycle crash in Sevier County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says

Latest News

This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Long Island serial killer suspect arrested
Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John backs Kevin Spacey’s testimony at the actor’s sexual assault trial