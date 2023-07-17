‘We’re fueling imagination’: How lottery proceeds are used in Kentucky

Many people are testing their luck as the combined total of the Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots hits over $1.5 billion. While people find it fun to play, Kentucky Lottery officials say it’s also fun to see the impact it has on students across the state.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Many people are testing their luck as the combined total of the Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots hits over $1.5 billion.

While people find it fun to play, Kentucky Lottery officials say it’s also fun to see the impact it has on students across the state.

Throughout the jackpot run, the president and CEO of Kentucky Lottery, Mary Harville, says they’ve raised $11.5 million in sales that’ll go toward scholarships.

With a $900 million Power Ball jackpot and a $640 million Mega Millions jackpot on the line, a lot of people are expected to have their tickets in hand for the drawings Monday and Tuesday.

“Our players are going to be like kids in a candy store,” Harville said.

Harville says there are several factors that play into a high jackpot amount.

“There’s more folks playing, {and} there’s been changes to the game over time,” Harville said.

While you have a chance at winning big, more and more students have the chance to achieve their dreams through higher education.

“We’re fueling imagination and funding education. Kentucky Lottery proceeds fund college scholarships and grants all across the state, including the popular KEES scholarship program and other need-based programs as well,” said Harville.

According to lottery officials, one out of five Kentucky citizens have received grants and scholarships. To date, more than $4.4 billion in grants and scholarships have been provided.

Terri Bond says she only buys lottery tickets a few times a year but is glad that when she does, her money is being put to good use.

“They need the scholarships. It’s expensive to go to schools,” said Bond.

The Powerball drawing is Monday night at 10:59. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.

If you can’t make it out to the store to get tickets, you can buy tickets here.

