Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death

Family identified the boy as Za’khi Williams.
Family identified the boy as Za’khi Williams.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a toddler, according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brittany Napier was arrested Monday and is charged with child neglect resulting in death.

Family identified the boy as Za’khi Williams.

The Dunbar Police Department responded to a call just after 6 p.m. July 11 at a home along Parkway Drive in Dunbar.

They said Za’khi was found dead inside the home and people were present around the time of his death.

Check out our previous coverage >>> HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
Two bodies found inside Knoxville College building
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sevier County, according to Seymour...
Person dead after motorcycle crash in Sevier County

Latest News

Air Quality Alert
Hazy skies and spotty storms continue Tuesday
Families of people buried at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery in Shively, Ky., are upset after...
Loved ones outraged over removal of arrangements from gravesites without warning
Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Man confesses to sexually abusing children ‘out of curiosity and accessibility,’ Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Tennessee’s 2022 Maternal Mortality Report says black women are 2.5 times more likely to die...
Tennessee Black women 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes: report