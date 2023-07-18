13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old has been identified and charged for causing a fire inside the Collierville Kroger, according to Collierville Police Department.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated arson.

According to city officials, firefighters extinguished a blaze that began inside the store located at South Houston Levee Road and Winchester Road on July 11.

