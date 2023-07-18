AG Daniel Cameron to announce pick for Lieutenant Governor

Daniel Cameron
Daniel Cameron
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican nominee for Governor, Daniel Cameron, will announce his running mate for the race for Governor on Wednesday.

In a release, Cameron announced he will host a news conference on Wednesday, July 19 at the Republican Party of Kentucky Headquarters in Frankfort to announce his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

Cameron and his running mate are also scheduled to make stops across the state in the days following the announcement with locations, dates, and times to also be announced on Wednesday.

