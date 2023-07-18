A busy summer strengthening team chemistry for Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a whirlwind of a summer for Head Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols from the new transfers to the European Tour to a pair of Lady Vols playing in the AmeriCup.

The team is now in sync more than they’ve ever been before.

One of the Lady Vols representing Tennessee in the AmeriCup was Wake Forest transfer Jewel Spear The guard joined the team just last month but said it feels like she’s been here much longer.

She highlighted that during her short time here it immediately felt like a family.

The senior was all smiles when talking about getting coached by Lady Vol great, Harper.

“It’s special, she’s a special person. I know the culture here is special as well at Tennessee. And just picking her brain as I said, she’s like a mom off the court, she’s supportive, always checking in on me, and on the court, she’s always pushing me to be better,” said Spear.

Spear was a part of the Silver Medal-winning Team USA group in the Americup.

Now, back on Rocky Top the team prepares for another season.

