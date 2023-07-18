A busy summer strengthening team chemistry for Lady Vols

It’s been a whirlwind of a summer for Head Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols from the new transfers to the European Tour to a pair of Lady Vols playing in the AmeriCup.
Lady Vol basketball
Lady Vol basketball(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a whirlwind of a summer for Head Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols from the new transfers to the European Tour to a pair of Lady Vols playing in the AmeriCup.

Previous Coverage: Jackson leads USA in 80-54 rout of Venezuela

The team is now in sync more than they’ve ever been before.

One of the Lady Vols representing Tennessee in the AmeriCup was Wake Forest transfer Jewel Spear The guard joined the team just last month but said it feels like she’s been here much longer.

She highlighted that during her short time here it immediately felt like a family.

The senior was all smiles when talking about getting coached by Lady Vol great, Harper.

“It’s special, she’s a special person. I know the culture here is special as well at Tennessee. And just picking her brain as I said, she’s like a mom off the court, she’s supportive, always checking in on me, and on the court, she’s always pushing me to be better,” said Spear.

Spear was a part of the Silver Medal-winning Team USA group in the Americup.

Now, back on Rocky Top the team prepares for another season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Father-son duo within Tennessee basketball, with associate head coach Justin Gainey and Guard...
Father-son duo arrives on Rocky Top
Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022
Tennessee announces home opener kickoff time
Tennessee announces home opener kickoff time
LSU head coach at SECMD 2023
SEC Media Days 2023 Day One: Tennessee making an impact already