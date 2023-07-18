Father-son duo arrives on Rocky Top

A part of the 2023 squad, a father-son duo of Associate Head Coach Justin Gainey and his son, Jordan Gainey, who’s now a guard for the Vols.
Father-son duo within Tennessee basketball, with associate head coach Justin Gainey and Guard...
Father-son duo within Tennessee basketball, with associate head coach Justin Gainey and Guard Jordan(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball was back on the hardwood Tuesday afternoon, continuing their relentless summer program.

A part of the 2023 squad, a father-son duo of Associate Head Coach Justin Gainey and his son, Jordan Gainey, who’s now a guard for the Vols.

The younger Gainey transferred in from USC Upstate after two seasons with the Spartans.

During the recruiting process, Justin Gainey said it was important for him to play the role of dad and let Head Coach Rick Barnes take the lead.

Once it was official, Justin Gainey was able to enjoy it as a coach and a dad.

“Oh yeah, it’s been awesome. Take basketball out of it, just the fact that being able to see him every day and watch him grow, grow up, and become a man. I mean basketball is going to be basketball, we’re on the court, there’s going to be good days, there’s going to be bad days. I got to be a coach at the end of the day, but just being able to see him every day has just been phenomenal to me,” said Justin Gainey.

Before the summer ends, the Vols will squeeze in a foreign tour to Italy beginning July 31.

