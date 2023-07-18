Gatlinburg distillery earns two top awards in USA Today’s 10Best

Sugarlands was founded in 2014 and is located in downtown Gatlinburg; it offers spirit tastings and distillery tours.
Sugarlands Distilling Company holds a barrel dump on Aug. 5, 2019 / Source: WVLT News
Sugarlands Distilling Company holds a barrel dump on Aug. 5, 2019 / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg recently took home three USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards: two first-place spots and one second-place spot.

Sugarlands was named the best distillery tasting room in the U.S. by USA Today’s readers, also earning the best craft vodka award with its High Rock Vodka. The distillery took second in the best craft specialty spirits distillery in the U.S.

“Sugarlands has always been deeply rooted in providing authentic, memorable, high-quality craft spirits and experiences for our customers,” said Ned Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands. “To be recognized by our customers for both our products and our tasting room experience is a great honor because it’s why we are here and why we do what we do.”

