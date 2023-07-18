Gov. Lee trying to provide SROs in all public schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With school starting across Tennessee in the next few weeks, Governor Bill Lee is trying to make sure kids are safe by putting school resource officers in every public school.

However, some law enforcement agencies are struggling to achieve this goal because of staffing shortages.

“Including myself, the vast majority of the general assembly believe that we should have an armed SRO in every school,” Lee said.

That is proving to be a difficult promise to keep as some law enforcement agencies across the state do not have enough staffing.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is in that situation. The governor encouraged Police Chief John Drake to apply for funding through the school safety package, money that’s only available if the vacant positions are filled. The governor said he’s trying to remove barriers.

“We’ve put $30 million into improved recruitment for law enforcement officials. We’ve put in $150 million in a violent crime intervention grant fund to help agencies, and now we are funding SROs in every school,” Lee said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a staffing shortage too. A spokesperson for the department said 31 employees will be in charge of protecting many of Knox County’s schools. Some of them will have to cover more than one school.

The governor said the topic of supplying SROs might be talked about during next month’s special session.

“It certainly could be a topic of conversation,” Lee said. “Anything around public safety is what we are asking the general assembly to bring forth. Many of them have already begun to bring ideas, we have pieces of legislation from our office that we’ll bring forth.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson is hopeful the recently-approved salary raises will attract more people to the department.

A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News they have 15 SROs for its 17 schools, which are on 15 campuses total.

A spokesperson for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said they have 25 SROs, enough for one in each elementary and middle school as well as three in both high schools.

