Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to create hazy skies and poor air quality today. We’re adding in more humidity and spotty storms today, with more rain ahead.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Smoke in the air has created air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease. The current readings are worse at times in spot, so use caution! (We are posting the latest air quality readings in the free WVLT First Alert weather app.)

Stray storms are developing at times this morning, as a batch moves across Eastern Kentucky. We’re dropping to 69 degrees to start the day.

It is another warm and mostly sunny day, but the haze from smoke filters that sunlight. The humidity climbs, so it feels at 5 degrees warmer. Today’s high is also warmer at 91 degrees, so stay hydrated! A few spotty storms develop because of that steam, with a 20% coverage.

Tonight comes with a few showers and storms, and a stuffy low of 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then scattered rain and storms (40% coverage) move in Wednesday morning and stick around into the early afternoon, with spotty pop-ups afternoon. This leaves us cooler at 84 degrees, as temperatures try to hop up after that batch.

On and off rain and storms move back in at times Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, this weekend looks nice with lower humidity and milder temperatures! This also leaves us mostly dry for several days into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.