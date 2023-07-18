Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks decreasing smoke, increasing humidity, and more rain at times.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to create hazy skies and poor air quality today. We’re adding in more humidity and spotty storms today, with more rain ahead.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Smoke in the air has created air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease. The current readings are worse at times in spot, so use caution! (We are posting the latest air quality readings in the free WVLT First Alert weather app.)

Stray storms are developing at times this morning, as a batch moves across Eastern Kentucky. We’re dropping to 69 degrees to start the day.

It is another warm and mostly sunny day, but the haze from smoke filters that sunlight. The humidity climbs, so it feels at 5 degrees warmer. Today’s high is also warmer at 91 degrees, so stay hydrated! A few spotty storms develop because of that steam, with a 20% coverage.

Tonight comes with a few showers and storms, and a stuffy low of 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then scattered rain and storms (40% coverage) move in Wednesday morning and stick around into the early afternoon, with spotty pop-ups afternoon. This leaves us cooler at 84 degrees, as temperatures try to hop up after that batch.

On and off rain and storms move back in at times Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, this weekend looks nice with lower humidity and milder temperatures! This also leaves us mostly dry for several days into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks decreasing smoke, increasing humidity, and more rain...
Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today
Ben's storm tracks
Hazy skies and spotty storms continue Tuesday
Hazy skies and spotty storms continue Tuesday
Hazy skies and spotty storms continue Tuesday
A chance for spotty showers and storms return this evening
Warm start to the week with spotty storms for now