Knoxville man arrested for burglarizing church, church prosecuting

He’s accused of eating $60 worth of food and causing $500 in damage to the couch.
Dakota Snook
Dakota Snook(JIMS)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after burglarizing a church Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The suspect, Dakota Snook, has been arrested on similar charges before.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville man arrested for flag burning in a church

According to the latest police report, Snook was reported inside the Second United Methodist Church on Western Avenue around 8 a.m. Complaints from the church’s staff said Snook had broken into the church four night in a row, eating food and cooking on the church’s stove. The report also said Snook had burned a hole in a couch owned by the church.

Additionally, Snook was listed as homeless. He’s accused of eating $60 worth of food and causing $500 in damage to the couch. Now, the church is intending to prosecute, according to the police report.

Snook had previously faced charges for burning a flag inside another Knoxville church. He also told arresting officers on Wednesday that he was a U.S. Marshal and a member of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Snook is facing burglary charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks decreasing smoke, increasing humidity, and more rain...
Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after body found in waterway in Knoxville
William Ramsey, 44
Man pulls gun in Knox County road rage crash
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old Sheryl...
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing East Tennessee woman