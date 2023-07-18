Knoxville man arrested for burglarizing church, church prosecuting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after burglarizing a church Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The suspect, Dakota Snook, has been arrested on similar charges before.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville man arrested for flag burning in a church

According to the latest police report, Snook was reported inside the Second United Methodist Church on Western Avenue around 8 a.m. Complaints from the church’s staff said Snook had broken into the church four night in a row, eating food and cooking on the church’s stove. The report also said Snook had burned a hole in a couch owned by the church.

Additionally, Snook was listed as homeless. He’s accused of eating $60 worth of food and causing $500 in damage to the couch. Now, the church is intending to prosecute, according to the police report.

Snook had previously faced charges for burning a flag inside another Knoxville church. He also told arresting officers on Wednesday that he was a U.S. Marshal and a member of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Snook is facing burglary charges.

