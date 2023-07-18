Less than 50% of Knox County students met expectations on TCAP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new year proved positive for Knox County students. From the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 tests, districtwide scores increased in all four categories, English Language Arts, math, science and social studies.

Students received a performance score in four categories: “Below Expectations,” “Approaching Expectations,” “Met Expectations,” and “Exceeded Expectations.”

Across Knox County Schools, less than half of all students scored proficient in the four categories. Math was where KCS students struggled the most, with only 34% of students scoring proficient.

On the other hand, social studies was Knox County students’ best subject. 50% of students scored proficient across all tested grades.

“We are pleased with our progress and applaud our teachers and principals for remaining focused on our district priorities. Their commitment is evident in the gains we are making,” said Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk. “I also want to thank our great community of parents, nonprofits, and business partners for their continued support of our students and schools. We are just getting started and I am excited about the future for our next generation.”

Anyone interested can view the full report below.

English Language Arts (ELA)

Districtwide, 41.2% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments across all tested grades.

1.7 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 39.5%

7.4 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 33.8%

In grades 3-8, 39.5% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments.

In grades 9-10, 43% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments.

Math

Districtwide, 33.9% of students scored proficient on math assessments across all tested grades.

3.6 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 30.3%

4.9 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 29%

In grades 3-8, 37.7% of students scored proficient on math assessments.

In grades 9-11, 24.7% of students scored proficient on math assessments.

Science

Districtwide, 46.5% of students scored proficient on science assessments across all tested grades.

2.2 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 44.3%

2.1 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 44.4%

In grades 3-8, 45.6% of students scored proficient on science assessments

In grade 10, 46.8% of students scored proficient on science assessments

Social Studies

Districtwide, 49.5% of students scored proficient on social studies assessments across all tested grades. 0.9 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 48.6% 4 percentage point increase from 2020-21′s proficiency rate of 45.5%

In grades 6-8, 49.9% scored proficient on social studies assessments.

In grade 11, 41.2% scored proficient on social studies assessments.

When considering district-wide numbers:

41.2% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in ELA;

33.9% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in math;

46.5% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in science; and

49.5% of KCS students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in social studies.

