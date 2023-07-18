Man pulls gun in Knox County road rage crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Carolina man was arrested after he pulled a gun in a Knox County road rage crash Saturday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., the report said, when William Ramsey, 44, and the victim crashed on Chapman Highway near Tipton Station Road. Police arrived on the scene a short time later after getting a call about Ramsey pulling a gun on the other driver while they were both stopped.

According to two witnesses at the scene, Ramsey had been brake checking the other driver, causing them to crash into his car from behind. Ramsey told officers that he was just slowing down, and the other driver crashed into him.

After the crash, bystanders told police, Ramsey got out of his car and pointed a gun at the other driver. When police arrived, they found a loaded handgun in Ramsey’s car, according to the report.

Ramsey was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving.

