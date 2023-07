NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Murfreesboro woman has been found safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for her Monday night.

The TBI says Misty June Ely was found safe in Murfreesboro.

UPDATE: Misty June Ely, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert, has been found safe in Murfreesboro.



Thanks for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/TUp5gis6O3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.