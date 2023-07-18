Proposed lithium-ion storage facility sparks controversy in Jefferson County

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amid outcry from Jefferson County residents, the county commission further discussed implementing stricter policies when it comes to bringing in a lithium-ion battery storage plant to the area.

Out-of-state developer Plus Power is in talks with county leaders on bringing a storage facility that would hold six million lithium-ion batteries on the corner of Lafayette Road and Bays Mountain Road.

The plans for the facility being built are not final but they’re drawing concern from some who worry about possible fires in a rural area.

“There’s no possible way any volunteer fire department in East Tennessee could handle this, even if they were all there together could possibly handle this,” said county commissioner Rob Blevins.

Over 100 people gathered in the Jefferson County courthouse Monday night to let their voices be heard about the concerns they have. One of the concerns brought up was the fact there are multiple schools located within five miles of the proposed location, which was addressed by the county commission.

The county commission voted to change the plans to now make it a requirement to have no schools within five miles of the proposed plans while also requiring there be a fire hydrant in the area in the event of a fire.

A spokesperson for Plus Power called changing the distance from schools a “substantial change” and that decision can be contested at a later date.

These plans are not final, but if approved a TVA spokesperson said they would utilize this storage facility to add renewable energy to their system when needed.

The Jefferson County planning commission will meet to discuss these plans further and make a ruling on zoning details.

