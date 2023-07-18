SEC Media Days 2023 Day One: Tennessee making an impact already

LSU among teams taking center stage on opening day
LSU head coach at SECMD 2023
LSU head coach at SECMD 2023(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday was day one at SEC Football Media Days, and Tennessee is already a topic of conversation.

More specifically, how they and their fans were too much to handle at times. Like when the Vols traveled down to Baton Rouge and the orange and white flooded

death valley from start to finish, specially in the stands, where Vol fans made it feel like a home game for Tennessee.

A reality that LSU head coach Brian Kelly says is was one of the most concerning things from last season, seeing Tiger fans leaving before halftime and, of course, the final score.

“The real crossroads for us was when we got beat bad by Tennessee, because a lot of that trust can go right out the window in year one when you get beat that bad. But our kids hung in there and they gave us the trust necessary to work through that,” Kelly said.

Also worth mentioning, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced next year’s Media Days will be held in Dallas. It’ll be the same year Texas and Oklahoma State join the conference.

Another surprise in Nashville was the attendance of VFL Hendon Hooker. The Detroit Lions rookie QB sat down with our media partner Sports Animal and had high praise for the newest Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton.

Hooker added that he’s excited to see the young guys step up this season and to see how Jalen Wright and Jabari Small continue to develop.

Tennessee arrives to media days on Thursday.

