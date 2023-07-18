‘Sexually violent predator’ wanted by Knoxville police, U.S. Marshals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Marshals and Knoxville Police Department are searching for a man they warn is a “sexually violent predator.”

Jerry Steven Helton is wanted for federal violation of supervised release and unregistered sex offender.

He is 6′1″ and weighs 180 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers warned people not to approach this man if they see him or know where he might be. Instead, anyone with information on Helton is urged to contact ETVCS at 865-215-7165 or online.

