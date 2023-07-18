South Knoxville farmer’s market building community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One woman is showing off the many talents of people in East Tennessee and giving them a place to come together as a community.

Farm South just opened in South Knoxville. The farmer’s market goes one step further, showcasing craftsmanship from across East Tennessee.

Melanie Harris is a retired agriculture teacher and has always had a passion for growing plants and knowing where food comes from. This passion is where Farm South was born.

“I grew up in this community, and I’ve been in this store off and on over the years, and I just thought it would always be a great place for an event center, a farmer’s market, just a place for the community to have,” said Harris.

The building on Tipton Station in South Knoxville was built in 1955. It was a grocery store run by Harris’ uncle. She knew this was the perfect place to reconnect farmers and artists around East Tennessee.

“Telling these people’s backgrounds, how they got into what they are doing and just letting people know what’s going on in the community and the people that are here and what they’re doing because it’s just amazing to me what talent we have that is surrounding us that most of us don’t have any idea about,” said Harris.

Harris went around the community knocking on doors to find the different vendors. At Farm South, visitors can find anything from handmade soaps, quilts, jewelry, fresh produce and much more.

Jim King is a local grower who owns King’s Hydro farm. He and his wife grow produce through water, not soil.

“The plants get all their nutrients through the watering system so they’re constantly watered, constantly fed so therefore you have optimum growth,” said King.

Jill Wells makes her own natural soaps and lotions. She said this place is important because it’s bringing back the personal connections of shopping.

“Something about coming and touching and looking and talking to people that makes a huge difference with your products and I personally tailor make mine to what people need and unless I interact with them, I don’t know,” said Wells.

Harris wants the market to be a place of education. She plans on having workshops and events as well as local artists to perform their work.

“Community is a concept. It’s not a location; it’s a concept of us supporting one another,” said Harris.

The farmers market is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 to 6 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more or becoming a vendor can visit Farm South’s Facebook.

