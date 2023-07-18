TBI issues Silver Alert for missing East Tennessee woman

TBI said that Frost may be driving a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with Tennessee tag 429 BJMD.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old Sheryl Frost.

Police say that Frost has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. She was last seen in the Johnson City area.

TBI said that Frost may be driving a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with Tennessee tag 429 BJMD.

Anyone with information on Frost’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Johnson City Police at 423-434-6160.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Misty June Ely, age 36.
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Murfreesboro woman
Silver Alert for missing woman in Murfreesboro
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks decreasing smoke, increasing humidity, and more rain...
Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today