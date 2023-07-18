TBI issues Silver Alert for missing East Tennessee woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old Sheryl Frost.

Police say that Frost has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. She was last seen in the Johnson City area.

TBI said that Frost may be driving a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with Tennessee tag 429 BJMD.

MORE: Sheryl Frost may be driving a 2015 white Jeep Patriot with TN tag 429 BJMD.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/z2oUzNNHXa — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 18, 2023

Anyone with information on Frost’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Johnson City Police at 423-434-6160.

