TBI issues Silver Alert for missing East Tennessee woman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old Sheryl Frost.
Police say that Frost has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. She was last seen in the Johnson City area.
TBI said that Frost may be driving a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with Tennessee tag 429 BJMD.
Anyone with information on Frost’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Johnson City Police at 423-434-6160.
