TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Murfreesboro woman

Misty June Ely has a medical condition that may make it difficult for her to get home safely on her own.
36-year-old woman was last seen on Monday and may have difficulty finding her own way home.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Murfreesboro.

Misty June Ely, 36, was last seen Monday and has a medical condition that may make it difficult for her to get home safely on her own.

Ely stands 5′5″ and weighs 295 pounds, according to the TBI.

If you see her, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5619 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

#missing Misty June Ely of Murfreesboro has a medical condition that may make it difficult for her to get home safely on her own. Details ---->> https://tinyurl.com/murrnb3p

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Silver Alert for missing woman in Murfreesboro
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks decreasing smoke, increasing humidity, and more rain...
Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today
Out of state developer Plus Power is proposing a storage facility to be built in New Market...
Proposed lithium-ion storage facility sparks controversy in Jefferson County
Proposed lithium-ion storage facility sparks controversy in Jefferson County