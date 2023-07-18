Tennessee announces home opener kickoff time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is counting down the days to the Vols home opener, and now we know what time you can tune in to the game.

The university announced Tuesday that the home opener against Austin Peay will be set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. Those who can’t make it to Neyland can watch the matchup on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The season will open a week earlier in Nashville when the Vols take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium; that game will be aired by ABC.

Tennessee is carrying over a nine-game win streak from last season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.