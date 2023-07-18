Tennessee announces home opener kickoff time

The season will open a week earlier in Nashville when the Vols take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium; that game will be aired by ABC.
The season will open a week earlier in Nashville when the Vols take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium; that game will be aired by ABC.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is counting down the days to the Vols home opener, and now we know what time you can tune in to the game.

The university announced Tuesday that the home opener against Austin Peay will be set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. Those who can’t make it to Neyland can watch the matchup on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The season will open a week earlier in Nashville when the Vols take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium; that game will be aired by ABC.

Tennessee is carrying over a nine-game win streak from last season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Bellamy, Smith and Ireland (left to right)
Two teens, 1 adult in custody, drugs recovered in East Knoxville SWAT bust
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Police investigate deadly ATV crash in Claiborne County
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
University of Tennessee must vacate wins from 2 former seasons, NCAA says
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Tennessee announces home opener kickoff time
LSU head coach at SECMD 2023
SEC Media Days 2023 Day One: Tennessee making an impact already
University of Tennessee to learn NCAA punishment Friday
University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations, avoids post-season bans
Zach Joyce, Tennessee right handed pitcher
Tennessee’s Zach Joyce selected by Los Angeles Angels in MLB Draft