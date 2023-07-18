Tracking on and off rain and storms over the next few days

Meteorologist Paige Noel says it’s still hot and humid heading into the middle and end of the week.
Haze from smoke lingering with spotty storms developing today
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered downpours and storms move in Wednesday and stick around over the next few days. The good news is this will allow the smoke in the air to go away...for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s still hazy from the Canadian wildfire smoke, but the air quality is getting better. We’ve gone from a Code Red to a Code Orange air quality meaning those with heart and lung disease, kids, and older adults should limit time outside.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cumberland and Fentress County, TN until 9 p.m. Eastern time. Wayne County and McCreary County, KY are also in this watch. Scattered rain and storms arrive this evening and stick around into the early evening hours. A few storms could be strong at times with gusty winds and hail.

Temperatures will drop to near 71 degrees by Wednesday morning. Rain moves back in Wednesday morning and sticks around through mid-day at a 40% coverage. The storms become spotty by the afternoon with highs near 84 degrees, but feeling warmer with that high humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

On and off rain and storms move back in at times Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and feeling a few degrees warmer with the sticky weather sticking around.

This weekend looks nice with lower humidity and mild temperatures! Highs will be in the mid-80s with limited rain chances Saturday. Sunday is in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we heat back up into the upper 80s with sunshine to start the new week. Rain chances look limited as well.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

