Two-year-old found wandering alone, Knoxville police said

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a child’s guardians after a 2-year-old was found alone.

The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle. The child is safe and unharmed.

A caretaker was located within minutes.

The pictured child, who is approximately 2 years old, was found wandering alone in the area of the 5200 block of Asheville Highway. The child is safe, unharmed and was walking with an unleashed golden doodle. Anyone with info regarding the child’s caretakers is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/nliaiVDnXX — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.