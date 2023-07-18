Two-year-old found wandering alone, Knoxville police said

The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a child’s guardians after a 2-year-old was found alone.

The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle. The child is safe and unharmed.

A caretaker was located within minutes.

