Two-year-old found wandering alone, Knoxville police said
The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle.
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a child’s guardians after a 2-year-old was found alone.
The toddler was found walking alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway with an unleashed golden doodle. The child is safe and unharmed.
A caretaker was located within minutes.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.