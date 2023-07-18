When does school start in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The school year is quickly approaching here in East Tennessee, with most students getting back to learning in late July or early August.

In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, Tennessee is holding it’s annual tax-free holiday at the end of July. Parents will be able to get some good deals on school supplies, clothes and technology.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July

Below is a list of East Tennessee school systems’ first days back in the classroom:

East Tennessee

University of Tennessee

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Knox County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)

Anderson County Schools

July 31 – Aug. 2 (staggered start);

Thursday, Aug. 3 (first full day)

Clinton City Schools

Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)

Blount County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Maryville City Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 1 (staggered start last names, A-K)

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, L-Z)

Alcoa City Schools

Monday, July 17 (first day of school)

Jefferson County Schools

Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Loudon County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, A-K)

Thursday, Aug. 3 (staggered start last names, L-Z)

Lenoir City Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, A-K)

Thursday, Aug. 3 (staggered start last names, L-Z)

Sevier County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)

Monroe County Schools

Friday, Aug. 4 (1/2 day for students)

Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)

Campbell County Schools

Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Claiborne County Schools

Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Cumberland County Schools

Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Fentress County Schools

Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Grainger County Schools

Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Greene County Schools

Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)

Hamblen County Schools

Thursday, Aug. 3 (first day of school)

Hancock County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Hawkins County Schools

Monday, Aug. 7 (1/2 day for students)

McMinn County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Morgan County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Roane County Schools

Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)

Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)

Scott County Schools

Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)

Virginia

Lee County Schools

Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Southeastern Kentucky

Harlan County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 16 (first day of school)

Whitley County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Knox County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 15 (first day of school)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.