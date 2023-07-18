When does school start in East Tennessee?
Students will return to the classroom soon.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The school year is quickly approaching here in East Tennessee, with most students getting back to learning in late July or early August.
In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, Tennessee is holding it’s annual tax-free holiday at the end of July. Parents will be able to get some good deals on school supplies, clothes and technology.
Previous Coverage: Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July
Below is a list of East Tennessee school systems’ first days back in the classroom:
East Tennessee
University of Tennessee
- Wednesday, Aug. 23
Knox County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)
Anderson County Schools
- July 31 – Aug. 2 (staggered start);
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (first full day)
Clinton City Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)
Blount County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 1
Maryville City Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 (staggered start last names, A-K)
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, L-Z)
Alcoa City Schools
- Monday, July 17 (first day of school)
Jefferson County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Loudon County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, A-K)
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (staggered start last names, L-Z)
Lenoir City Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, A-K)
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (staggered start last names, L-Z)
Sevier County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)
Monroe County Schools
- Friday, Aug. 4 (1/2 day for students)
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)
Campbell County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)
Claiborne County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Cumberland County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Fentress County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Grainger County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Greene County Schools
- Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)
Hamblen County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (first day of school)
Hancock County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)
Hawkins County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (1/2 day for students)
McMinn County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)
Morgan County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)
Roane County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)
Scott County Schools
- Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)
Virginia
Lee County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)
Southeastern Kentucky
Harlan County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 (first day of school)
Whitley County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)
Knox County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 15 (first day of school)
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.