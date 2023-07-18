When does school start in East Tennessee?

Students will return to the classroom soon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The school year is quickly approaching here in East Tennessee, with most students getting back to learning in late July or early August.

In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, Tennessee is holding it’s annual tax-free holiday at the end of July. Parents will be able to get some good deals on school supplies, clothes and technology.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July

Below is a list of East Tennessee school systems’ first days back in the classroom:

East Tennessee

University of Tennessee

  • Wednesday, Aug. 23

Knox County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)

Anderson County Schools

  • July 31 – Aug. 2 (staggered start);
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (first full day)

Clinton City Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)

Blount County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 1

Maryville City Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 1 (staggered start last names, A-K)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, L-Z)

Alcoa City Schools

  • Monday, July 17 (first day of school)

Jefferson County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Loudon County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, A-K)
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (staggered start last names, L-Z)

Lenoir City Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (staggered start last names, A-K)
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (staggered start last names, L-Z)

Sevier County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)

Monroe County Schools

  • Friday, Aug. 4 (1/2 day for students)
  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)

Campbell County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Claiborne County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Cumberland County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Fentress County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Grainger County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Greene County Schools

  • Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)

Hamblen County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (first day of school)

Hancock County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Hawkins County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (1/2 day for students)

McMinn County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Morgan County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Roane County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)
  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)

Scott County Schools

  • Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)

Virginia

Lee County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Southeastern Kentucky

Harlan County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 16 (first day of school)

Whitley County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Knox County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 15 (first day of school)

