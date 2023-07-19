Batches of storms move through at times, with stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered downpours and storms move in at times today through the end of the week. This cleared out that smoke and poor air quality, but it does come with stronger storms for Thursday and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out with layers of clouds and spotty rain and storms, with a low around 68 degrees.

The next batch moves in mid to late morning and lasts into the early afternoon, at a 40% coverage. The storms become spotty by the afternoon with temperatures trying to hop up a bit to around 82 degrees. It will be very humid though!

Tonight starts out with spotty rain and storms, but we’ll see a more scattered coverage by the morning. The low will be around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday’s round of storms looks stronger, with heavy rain, frequent lightning and stronger gusts out of some of the storms. This batch looks to come with a 60% coverage of our area, and leave us around 84 degrees. The timing is around 8 AM on the Plateau and moving East through the Valley around mid morning to midday, then tapering off in the afternoon hours.

One more round Friday, but this one looks more scattered in coverage for the afternoon to early evening hours.

This weekend looks nice with lower humidity and mild temperatures! Highs will be in the mid-80s with limited rain chances Saturday, and then Sunday is in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we heat back up into the upper 80s with sunshine to start the new week. Rain chances look limited as well.

