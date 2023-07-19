Construction begins on Knoxville multi-use stadium apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction began Wednesday on Yardley Flats, the $70 million apartment complex to be located right behind Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium.

The complex will hold 233 units and will be located directly behind the stadium. Building One is planned to be ready for the first Knoxville baseball season in 2025, with Building Two ready a few months after first pitch.

“Yardley Flats represents a critical intersection of history and modernity,” said Joseph A. Fielden Jr., developer and president of Third Base Residential. “We see this project as an embodiment of our community’s collective growth and development, both as an homage to a remarkable figure from our past and as a commitment to Knoxville’s vibrant future.”

The complex is named in honor of William Francis Yardley, a civil rights leader and Knoxville’s first Black attorney. Knoxville and Knox County officials have emphasized that the project is aimed not only at creating more space to live in Knoxville, but to build up the community in central-North Knoxville near the Old City.

“The construction of Yardley Flats is a testament to the importance of public and private sector collaboration in fostering community development,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “This project creates new jobs, will stimulate economic activity and adds more housing options here in Knoxville. It’s a big win for the city.”

“The development of Yardley Flats not only bolsters our housing options, but also serves as a robust economic stimulus,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “This project will undoubtedly contribute to the local economy and help breathe new life into surrounding neighborhoods.”

One piece of information that hasn’t been released, however, is how much the apartments will cost renters. The apartments are being built at a time when both rental and for-sale properties in Knoxville are seeing spikes, meaning the community may only be bolstered by those who can afford to live there.

Yardley Flats will feature some nice amenities, including a fitness center, pet spa and a pool with a stadium view. Leasing will begin in late 2024.

